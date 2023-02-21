Oracle OAF Developer

We are looking for a mid-level to senior Oracle Developer with experience in

Develop packages and procedures on Oracle

Develop custom OAF pages

Develop XML Publisher reports

Creation of custom Workflows

Solid experience in designing, developing and implementing integration programs using PL/SQL and OAF

Exposure to developing for Oracle Finance modules will be an added advantage

this is a 6 month contract renewable working On and offsite.

The candidate must be able to :

Effectively communicate highly technical information to functional and technical team members as well as management.

A problem solver mentality

Be able to clearly document solution/changes and provide knowledge transfer to the team

Desired Skills:

JDeveloper

OAF

Oracle Pl/Sql

Workflow

AME

XML Publisher Reports

Oracle Applications

Oracle PL/SQL Development

BI Publisher

Oracle EBS

PL/SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

