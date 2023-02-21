Project Manager

Feb 21, 2023

Gauteng – Insurance group requires the services of an experienced Project manager to manage a diverse portfolio of projects associated within the Insurance industry
Manage the overall delivery of projects, from initiation to completion
Meet the business objectives and benefits
Compliance with all relevant Governance, Risk and Audit requirements.

  • Matric
  • Project Management Qualification
  • Relevant B-Degree
  • 3-5 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse environment (essential)
  • Insurance industry experience

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Insurance
  • Risk
  • Governance

