Project Manager

Gauteng – Insurance group requires the services of an experienced Project manager to manage a diverse portfolio of projects associated within the Insurance industry

Manage the overall delivery of projects, from initiation to completion

Meet the business objectives and benefits

Compliance with all relevant Governance, Risk and Audit requirements.

Matric

Project Management Qualification

Relevant B-Degree

3-5 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse environment (essential)

Insurance industry experience

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Insurance

Risk

Governance

