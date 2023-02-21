Project Manager at Nutun

Main Purpose of Role

To drive business change that delivers value through the structured implementation and delivery of projects against time, resource, funding, and scope constraints. The senior project manager is responsible for planning and overseeing the key business projects to ensure they are completed on time and within budget. The project manager must plan and designate project resources, monitor progress, and keep stakeholders informed the throughout the project life. Responsibilities will include a full range of projects from managing large, strategic and complex projects.

Key Performance Areas

Ensure that valid and approved business cases are obtained before the commencement of new project.-

Manage the end-to -end aspects of a project in accordance with the project’s lifecycle.- Utilise industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout entire project execution.

Develop and manage a detailed project schedule and work [URL Removed] project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques.

Identify areas for improvement and implement changes as required to meet project deadlines

Drive the execution of project activities.

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the execution of projects.

Ensure that allocated resources are productive and focusing their efforts on the project deliverables.

Support the execution of all project activities and resolve or mitigate risks or issues that could impact the committed delivery of the project.

Engage with all the key stakeholders to ensure that they will be involved in the project at the correct level.

Ensure effective and timely project updates and reporting with project team and key stakeholders.

Report and escalate to accountable stakeholders as needed, include proposed solutions to respond to the risks.

Conduct formal handover of the project items into business-as-usual including training material, project documentation, system documentation and process documents.

Ensure accurate record keeping, document and content management of all project and business specification documents, research results, investigations, and correspondence

Coordinate and build strong working relations with various internal business units including IT, Sales, Marketing, Product Development, & Operations

Required Minimum Education / Training+Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, business, or a related field.

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification required

Exposure to payroll industry preferred.

5-8 years of project management and related experience.

Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required:

Technical

Experience Using Agile Management Tools such as JIRA, Confluence and Azure Dev Ops.-

Facilitation of project workshops

Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practice

Experience seeing projects through the full life cycle.

Proven ability to complete projects according to outlined scope, budget, and timeline.

Excellent communication and presentation skills (verbal and written).

Excellent documentation and administrative skills (report writing).

Skilled user of Microsoft Office product suite including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio

Behavioural

Delivery focused and results driven Energetic and enquiring.

Self-motivated and proactive.

Work independently requiring minimal supervision.

Quality [URL Removed] and cooperative

Build strategic working relationships and network easily with people.

Ability to exercise tact and good interpersonal skills.

Keen interest in business process automation.

Excellent group / team facilitation skills

Desired Skills:

Project Management

organized and detail focused

detail orientated

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our best-in-class business services enable our clients to yield optimum results. We combine unique technology, data and analytics competencies to provide a range of digitally enabled business services.

Our solutions ignite efficiency, ensure stability, introduce simplicity, and enhance effectiveness.

Nutun is committed to elevating operational efficiencies and customer service, and we’re equally dedicated to providing our people with positive experiences, creative freedom, wellness support and opportunities to make a real impact on their own lives and the world around them.

