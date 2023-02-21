Project Manager IT

We have another new position available for a Project Manager that will run and manage the integration between TWO COMPANIES Candidates must have at least 5 years’ experience in a same or similar role and must have experience in project managing for acquisitions or mergers. The other requirements and responsibilities are indicated AS BELOW :
Purpose of the role
Coordinating all project elements, from delegating tasks and managing resources to communicating with stakeholders. Monitor and direct in order to ensure compliance with the project / integration management plan.
Experience and skills required
5 Years plus in same / or similar role.
Relevant tertiary education/certifications
Project management qualification
Strong problem-solving skills
Excellent communications skills
Organised and diligent person
Strong negotiation and conflict management skills
Experience in working in a IT environment will be an advantage
Requirements of the role
- Provide centralized governance and coordination to keep the teams involved in the integration on track
- Provide status updates on key activities, achievements and issues to be escalated.
- Provide clarity on the scope and goals.
- Oversee governance, transparency, traceability, templates, standard processes and procedures.
- Break down tasks into individual projects, representing the key internal and external activities
- Set up a schedule of all projects, key dependencies and critical path identified
- Ensure that project goals are being met and identifying issues that need to be addressed
- Scheduling and setting up of meetings between relevant parties and managing outcomes during meetings
- Allocation of resources
- Managing budgets
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Project Management Agile
- PMBOK
- PMI
- IT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
About The Employer:
– Super succesful busy environment
– Passionate about driving success for customers