Project Manager IT – Gauteng Bryanston West

We have another new position available for a Project Manager that will run and manage the integration between TWO COMPANIES Candidates must have at least 5 years’ experience in a same or similar role and must have experience in project managing for acquisitions or mergers. The other requirements and responsibilities are indicated AS BELOW :

Purpose of the role

Coordinating all project elements, from delegating tasks and managing resources to communicating with stakeholders. Monitor and direct in order to ensure compliance with the project / integration management plan.

Experience and skills required

5 Years plus in same / or similar role.

Relevant tertiary education/certifications

Project management qualification

Strong problem-solving skills

Excellent communications skills

Organised and diligent person

Strong negotiation and conflict management skills

Experience in working in a IT environment will be an advantage

Requirements of the role

Provide centralized governance and coordination to keep the teams involved in the integration on track

Provide status updates on key activities, achievements and issues to be escalated.

Provide clarity on the scope and goals.

Oversee governance, transparency, traceability, templates, standard processes and procedures.

Break down tasks into individual projects, representing the key internal and external activities

Set up a schedule of all projects, key dependencies and critical path identified

Ensure that project goals are being met and identifying issues that need to be addressed

Scheduling and setting up of meetings between relevant parties and managing outcomes during meetings

Allocation of resources

Managing budgets

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Project Management Agile

PMBOK

PMI

IT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

About The Employer:

– Super succesful busy environment

– Passionate about driving success for customers

