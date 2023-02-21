Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client in Cape Town is currently looking to employ a Project Manager for their new branch and a candidate that can oversee all new projects.

The Project Manager will be in charge of the staff and will oversee and manage all projects that need to be taken care off.

Breakdown:

The company is a group of companies that fall under one umbrella. Specialising in lighting products and solutions, solar installations and equipment sales, as well as outdoor decking solutions and products.

Solar experience will count in your favour but, training can be provided.

Key Skills and Attributes:

Project Management skills.

Goal Focused.

Time Management skills.

General Marketing.

Basic Digital Marketing.

Willing and able to adapt to different work scenarios.

High ability with Customer Care.

Problem-Solving Skills.

Minimum Requirements:

Project Manager Experience, at least 4 years

Any qualification in project management will count in your favour

Knowledge of lighting and outdoor decking experience

Clear Credit and Criminal Record

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Construction

Outdoor Decking

Sales and Marketing

Solar

Technician

