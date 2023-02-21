SAP Authorisations Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

We currently seek the expertise and amazing skill set of an SAP Authorisations Consultant.
The candidate will be working on new and offshore projects.
Core skill requirements:
- Min 7 years’ experience years’ experience SAP Authorisation experience
- SAP S/4 Hana and Fiori
- 1 full project implementation
- Role Design
- 2nd Line Support
- Transport creation (with CHARM Solution Manager/Focus Build)
Qualification and Experience Requirements:
- SAP Authorization in all modules SAP ERP, SAP Fiori
- Applications Operations
- system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.
- Proven experience roles design, and support within an SAP environment
Duties to be carried out:
- Applications operations support for Authorisations.
- Providing 1st level support to users; adhering to documented processes.
- Providing 2nd level support to processes where documented.
- Recording, routing, and monitoring all reported incidents using ITSM to the BMW incident management process.
- Liaising with other fix groups and other plant based or central support organisations within BMW.
- Taking ownership of incidents reported by users, through to resolution.
- Adhering to documented BMW escalation processes.
- Carrying out regression testing
- Interact with consultants of other modules.
- User interface transactional solutions
- In the course of normal duties, identify and report discrepancies in documented processes.
- Manage general queries in a timely and professional manner.
- Recording ALL incidents using the BMW standard toolset.
- Use of the standard BMW knowledge database tools (currently Primus).
- Monitoring logs for user queries.
- Liaise with development/team leads on user’s access requirements, new transactions, role creation etc.
- Enforce SAP security and SAP development guidelines.
- Provision of technical security and authorisations support and guidance to both the business and the SAP support teams.
- Delivering security and authorisations support for new project releases
Hurry up and Apply today
Desired Skills:
- SAP HANA
- SAP ERP
- CHARM