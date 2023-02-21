SAP Authorisations Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

We currently seek the expertise and amazing skill set of an SAP Authorisations Consultant.

The candidate will be working on new and offshore projects.

Core skill requirements:

Min 7 years’ experience years’ experience SAP Authorisation experience

SAP S/4 Hana and Fiori

1 full project implementation

Role Design

2nd Line Support

Transport creation (with CHARM Solution Manager/Focus Build)

Qualification and Experience Requirements:

SAP Authorization in all modules SAP ERP, SAP Fiori

Applications Operations

system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.

Proven experience roles design, and support within an SAP environment

Duties to be carried out:

Applications operations support for Authorisations.

Providing 1st level support to users; adhering to documented processes.

Providing 2nd level support to processes where documented.

Recording, routing, and monitoring all reported incidents using ITSM to the BMW incident management process.

Liaising with other fix groups and other plant based or central support organisations within BMW.

Taking ownership of incidents reported by users, through to resolution.

Adhering to documented BMW escalation processes.

Carrying out regression testing

Interact with consultants of other modules.

User interface transactional solutions

In the course of normal duties, identify and report discrepancies in documented processes.

Manage general queries in a timely and professional manner.

Recording ALL incidents using the BMW standard toolset.

Use of the standard BMW knowledge database tools (currently Primus).

Monitoring logs for user queries.

Liaise with development/team leads on user’s access requirements, new transactions, role creation etc.

Enforce SAP security and SAP development guidelines.

Provision of technical security and authorisations support and guidance to both the business and the SAP support teams.

Delivering security and authorisations support for new project releases

Hurry up and Apply today

Desired Skills:

SAP HANA

SAP ERP

CHARM

Learn more/Apply for this position