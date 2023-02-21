Scrum Master at Capital Assignments

Our client a leading Investment management firm has an exciting opportunity for a highly skilled and experienced Scrum master to join their high performing IT team.
A Scrum Master, you will lead and manage the delivery of multiple software development agile projects in a timely, controlled, and predictable manner. This role offers you the opportunity work in close collaboration with team leaders, you will be responsible for coaching the software development teams to self-organise, create valuable software products, and remove impediments to the development process.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Change Management
- devOps
- Scrum Coaching
- Scrum Management
- Waterfall
- SDLC
- Project Management Agile
- Lean Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment