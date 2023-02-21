Scrum Master at Capital Assignments

Feb 21, 2023

Our client a leading Investment management firm has an exciting opportunity for a highly skilled and experienced Scrum master to join their high performing IT team.

A Scrum Master, you will lead and manage the delivery of multiple software development agile projects in a timely, controlled, and predictable manner. This role offers you the opportunity work in close collaboration with team leaders, you will be responsible for coaching the software development teams to self-organise, create valuable software products, and remove impediments to the development process.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Change Management
  • devOps
  • Scrum Coaching
  • Scrum Management
  • Waterfall
  • SDLC
  • Project Management Agile
  • Lean Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Recruitment

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *