Senior Business Analyst

Purpose of Role:

This role plays an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements considering cost, user and organisation benefit. The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and recommendations

Qualifications

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Experience

3-5 years of experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail industry

5 years of experience in ERP systems ,2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry

A strong technical background is required:

Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data

System analysis -able to find solutions to a given business function.

System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem

Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.

5+ years Experience in many of the following VAS services:

Wallet Money Transfers Saving and Gift cards Insurance Airtime and Data Bills and Tickets

Desired Skills:

VAS services

Banking

financial services

retail industry

Business Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position