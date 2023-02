Senior Front-end Developer – Gauteng

We currently have an exciting role for a Senior Front-end Developer with a minimum of 5 years of experience in the following:

Front-end development

HTML, CSS, JavaScript

API experience

Experience integrating with Python on the back-end

C# experience is a bonus

This role will be remote and must be based in South Africa.

