Senior Front-End Developer (Hybrid)

Feb 21, 2023

We currently have an exciting role for a Senior Front-End Developer with a minimum of 5 years of experience in the following:

  • Front-end development

  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript

  • API experience

  • Experience integrating with Python on the back-end

  • C# experience is a bonus

Qualification Required:

  • Matric – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Location – Can be based in JHB, CPT or DBN
Hybrid work model – onsite at regional the offices twice a week

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

