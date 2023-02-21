Senior Information Security Architect – Gauteng Turffontein

one of our top clients is looking for a Senior Information Security Architect: The incumbent will direct, develop, maintain and implement an enterprise information security architecture aligned with the strategic and business objectives of the client, as well as regulatory and technical context.
- A Bachelor’s degree in information technology/systems, computer science, computer/electronic engineering or related field with at least 12 years’ information technology experience, of which six years must be in information security and three years must be in information security architecture
- Knowledge of IT Security and Risk Management frameworks, policies, standards and technologies – ISO27001/2
- Malware Management Knowledge.
- Vulnerability and Patch Management
- OS/Application VM Knowledge
- Web monitoring solutions
- Data leakage on end points
- Virtual server protection
- Database monitoring
- Desktop Firewall and IPS solutions
- EDR Solutions
- Network security architecture
- Cloud security
- Experience in interpreting and understanding an organisation’s legislative, technical and business environment;
- Experience in designing and implementing an enterprise information security architecture;
- Experience in reviewing of and incorporating information security controls and capabilities into various architectures and designs;
- Experience in implementing international information security standards and best practice such as the ISO 27000 series and NIST Framework;
- Experience in a broad range of information security domains, as well as technical experience in various information security technologies and their associated capabilities;
- Experience with presenting information security concepts and ideas in a non-technical business-friendly language appropriate to the target audience.
Desired Skills:
- security architect
- ISO27001/2
- risk management
- cloud security