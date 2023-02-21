Senior Information Security Architect

one of our top clients is looking for a Senior Information Security Architect: The incumbent will direct, develop, maintain and implement an enterprise information security architecture aligned with the strategic and business objectives of the client, as well as regulatory and technical context.

A Bachelor’s degree in information technology/systems, computer science, computer/electronic engineering or related field with at least 12 years’ information technology experience, of which six years must be in information security and three years must be in information security architecture

Knowledge of IT Security and Risk Management frameworks, policies, standards and technologies – ISO27001/2

Malware Management Knowledge.

Vulnerability and Patch Management

OS/Application VM Knowledge

Web monitoring solutions

Data leakage on end points

Virtual server protection

Database monitoring

Desktop Firewall and IPS solutions

EDR Solutions

Network security architecture

Cloud security

Experience in interpreting and understanding an organisation’s legislative, technical and business environment;

Experience in designing and implementing an enterprise information security architecture;

Experience in reviewing of and incorporating information security controls and capabilities into various architectures and designs;

Experience in implementing international information security standards and best practice such as the ISO 27000 series and NIST Framework;

Experience in a broad range of information security domains, as well as technical experience in various information security technologies and their associated capabilities;

Experience with presenting information security concepts and ideas in a non-technical business-friendly language appropriate to the target audience.

Desired Skills:

security architect

ISO27001/2

risk management

cloud security

