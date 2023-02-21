Senior Integration Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Experience in structured release deployment best practices.

Development experience with Java language – non-negotiable

Experience with RFC Bapi – non-negotiable

WSO2 – non-negotiable

Api’s

Demonstrated stronproblem-solvingoblem solving skills and ability to follow procedures and resolve exceptions.

Familiarity with database tools such as Toad or SQLDeveloper; Integration Architecture, and best practices.

Demonstrated ability to design and document software solutions.

Design integration solutions and document the design in accordance with best practices.

Minimum 5 years