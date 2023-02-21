Senior Integration Developer (Hybrid)
Feb 21, 2023
We are looking for a Senior Integration Developer with a minimum of 5 years experience.
- API’s
- WSO2
- RFC Bapi
- SQL Developer
Qualification Required:
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma
|
- Experience in structured release deployment best practices.
- Development experience with Java language – non-negotiable
- Experience with RFC Bapi – non-negotiable
- WSO2 – non-negotiable
- Api’s
- Demonstrated stronproblem-solvingoblem solving skills and ability to follow procedures and resolve exceptions.
- Familiarity with database tools such as Toad or SQLDeveloper; Integration Architecture, and best practices.
- Demonstrated ability to design and document software solutions.
- Design integration solutions and document the design in accordance with best practices.
- Minimum 5 years
Hybrid work model
Must be based in Gauteng
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related