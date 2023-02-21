Senior Integration Developer (Hybrid)

Feb 21, 2023

We are looking for a Senior Integration Developer with a minimum of 5 years experience.

  • API’s

  • WSO2

  • RFC Bapi

  • SQL Developer

Qualification Required:

  • Matric – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

  • Experience in structured release deployment best practices.

  • Development experience with Java language – non-negotiable

  • Experience with RFC Bapi – non-negotiable

  • WSO2 – non-negotiable

  • Api’s

  • Demonstrated stronproblem-solvingoblem solving skills and ability to follow procedures and resolve exceptions.

  • Familiarity with database tools such as Toad or SQLDeveloper; Integration Architecture, and best practices.

  • Demonstrated ability to design and document software solutions.

  • Design integration solutions and document the design in accordance with best practices.

  • Minimum 5 years

Hybrid work model
Must be based in Gauteng

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

