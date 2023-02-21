Senior Java Programmer / Developer

Our client is a leading e-commerce retailer and looking for a Java Programmer / Developer to join their team of experts.
As the Senior Developer, you will need to have a deep specialized knowledge beyond your peers in cloud technologies and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.
As the Senior Developer, you will be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks, and processes. You have to be aware of how the organization and business partners work and are able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.
Qualifications:
- Diploma / Degree in Information Systems / BSc Computer Science (or similar)
- Matric with experience with 6+ years experience in software development / coding.
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience in being a developer within a development team
- 5+ years’ experience in software development and testing
- 5+ years’ experience in working on projects in both Agile and DevOps
- 3+ years’ experience in Cloud Technologies
- 3+ years’ experience in Spring MVC and Java OOP
Skill Set:
- AWS experience: S3, cloud formation scripts, Lamda’s, SES and SQS
- Agile / Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian
- Experience in distributed source control systems, like BitBucket
- JSP, Java 8, Object Orientation Programming
- Experience with microservices
- Strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest)
- Hands-on experience in a DevOps environment
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- AWS
- DevOps
- J2EE
- Java
- MVC
- Object-Oriented Programming
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution