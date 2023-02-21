Senior Network Support Engineer at TENET

This is a senior support position, reporting to TENET’s Service Support Manager. The incumbent will, among other things:

work primarily on managed and dark fibre circuits, IP/MPLS and L2/L3 VPN connectivity and troubleshooting, ensuring that the network remains functional in all areas, both for the backbone and for the customers who use the network;

Manage incidents and meet SLAs through an ITIL-aligned service desk management system;

Monitor network performance and integrity and remedy issues timeously;

Communicate meaningfully and professionally with providers, customers and internally when required;

Contribute, construct and maintain technical documentation and diagrams, and;

Mentor the support team on technical issues and requests to improve their general and problem-solving skills.

To be considered for shortlisting, applicants must have:

At least five (5) years’ service experience as a senior support engineer in an implementation and operational environment or on a support desk dealing with day-to-day technical problems.

In-depth knowledge of common network design characteristics such as the access/distribution/core model, the OSI model, L2 VLANs/ MPLS L2 VPNs, L3 MPLS VRFs/VPNs, and IPv4 Subnetting.

Operational deployment and troubleshooting of an IGP (such as OSPF or ISIS) and BGP.

Solid understanding and configuration experience of at least one of Cisco IOS/XR, Juniper Junos and/or Alcatel TiMOS.

In-depth understanding and operational experience of TCP/IP network diagnostics, with knowledge of physical connectivity, devices, fibre and the building blocks that comprise an end-to-end link.

Strong documentation skills and excellent verbal and written English communication skills.

The ability to work independently and be open to working and sharing with others.

Advantageous skills:

ADVA Optical/DWDM knowledge.

Scripting platform changes.

Closing date for applications: 6 March 2023.

This is a two (2) year contract appointment with effect from 15 March 2023 or as soon as possible thereafter. The salary will be consistent with market norms and TENET’s remuneration framework. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified of the outcome of the recruitment. TENET reserves the right not to make an appointment.

TENET is committed to the principles of employment equity and transformation.

About The Employer:

TENET is a non-profit company created and controlled primarily by the public universities and research councils of South Africa, delivering Internet and related services to the research and higher education community in South Africa. TENET co-builds and operates the South African National Research and Education Network under the terms of a collaboration agreement with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. TENET’s network engineering and operations functions are the foundation of its service platform.

