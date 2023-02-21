Senior Security Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is seeking to employ a Senior Security Architect at their Head-Office, you will be responsible for ensuring that there is alignment of all enterprise security capabilities to the company’s business strategies and goals by using multiple architectural models/views showing current and future capabilities and designing heterogeneous solutions to ensure resiliency, security and efficiency of company’s systems. Security Architecture services include research, security solution design, monitoring, enforcement, oversight and reporting throughout the organisation for all company’s technology systems

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Degree or equivalent Diploma in business management or information technology BSC, BCOMM, Engineering

Security qualifications such as SABSA (Sherwood Applied Business Security Architecture) or CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)

EA Framework Certification

Minimum of 7 years working experience in designing and constructing security architectural models with insight into stakeholder views

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in information security and/or IT risk management with a focus on security, performance and reliability

Additional familiarity with the use of standard security technology solutions and processes such as: access control, user provisioning, directory, MFA, SIEM, vulnerability management, Cloud Access, Security Brokers, Data Loss prevention solutions, anti-virus, single sign on, auditing, SAST, DAST, PKI and Cryptography.

Experience implementing multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, identity management or related technologies

Prior experience in Financial and Capital Markets preferred

8 years IT work experience. Must include 7 years Information Security Specialist Experience

Result Delivery

Develop Security Roadmaps to prioritise delivery of focus areas for the year in support of company’s business strategies and goals

Provide specialist input in the form of information security knowledge and fit for purpose product suggestions to drive the design and evolution of the company Enterprise

Provide input into the formalisation for the divisional budget based on business needs and costs projections

Participate in planning sessions to formalise technology roadmaps (4-5 year view) by conducting research on latest trends and meeting with stakeholders within company to provide direction on future requirements to ensure smooth running of company systems across the enterprise

Apply enterprise architecture and business principles as guidelines when considering alternatives for solution planning and delivery

Determine security requirements by evaluating business strategies and requirements; researching information security standards; conducting system security and vulnerability analyses and risk assessments; studying architecture/platform; identifying integration issues; preparing cost estimates

Identify and communicate current and emerging security threats

Design security architecture elements to mitigate threats as they emerge

Create practical solutions that balance business requirements with information and cyber security requirements

Align standards, frameworks and security with overall business and technology strategies and goals

Contribute to the creation of solutions that balance business requirements with information and cyber security requirements

Contribute in defining system security and functionality for other business system applications

Identify security design gaps in existing and proposed architectures and recommend changes or enhancements

In conjunction with Enterprise Architect, define a discipline and approach for information assets

Contribute to the development and maintenance of the information security strategy

In conjunction with the Enterprise Architect, ensure the effective translation of the security architecture is implemented into the solutions

Define reference architecture for security systems

Contribute to the review and updating of the company’s Information Security Policy

Actively participate in Information Security Steering Committee meetings to ensure alignment to the Information Security Strategy and roadmap

