Senior Software Developer at RecruiTech – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading South African company is seeking a talented Senior Software Developer to join their team. The developer is required to develop and maintain systems.

Main Responsibilities:

As a Senior Software Developer/ Team Lead, you will develop and maintain software systems of a high level of complexity using modern tools, best practices and quality processes as defined by the Software Department

Create innovative solutions of high quality in a time-conscious manner

Participate in their SCRUM processes to plan, develop, test, deploy and maintain software systems

Collaborate with your teammates to balance frequent delivery with high quality using structured frameworks like code reviews, test-driven development, and pair coding

Build GraphQL APIs or React Front ends using Docker in developments or deployment processes

JavaScript / TypeScript proficiency

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering/Information Technology or equivalent 5 – 10 years of experience in a data engineering or data science role

Minimum 5+ years’ experience programming in multiple languages

Minimum 3 years’ experience with Node.JS, React and React Native or related JavaScript technologies

Experience with Linux, Docker, Kubernetes, and Cloud technologies

Minimum 3 years’ experience with high-volume web-based applications

Experience working in an Agile, SCRUM environment

Understanding of dealing with a variety of different customer type

