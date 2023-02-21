Senior Software Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 21, 2023

Job purpose

Responsible for performing Software Quality Assurance.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Obtain the functional spec from the Business Analyst and formulate and run test cases.
  • Planning and estimation of Test Cycles with Business and Project Management.
  • Planning, Executing and Leading UAT with Business SMEs.
  • Assist other Software Testers where needed.
  • Ability to work with Software Developers and discuss technical issues.
  • Solid Practice of Relational Databases, Structured Query Language, and SQL tools.
  • Ability to provide input on requirements analysis.
  • Liaise with SME’s to gain understanding of needs and ensure sign-off.
  • Generate test cases and run sequencing within the required timeframes and in the correct logical order.
  • Sign-off for user-acceptance testing within the required criteria.
  • Provide post-implementation support.
  • Conduct bug tracking on 3rd party systems and ensure that these are loaded with the risks.
  • Attend all required meetings.
  • Conduct needs analysis and identify gaps.
  • Work collaboratively with SME’s and provide input from IT perspective.
  • Ability to Report Test Execution Results and progress.
  • Provide support and assistance for documentation and training materials.
  • Proactive assistance with operational issues.
  • Complete daily timesheets for every project.
  • Comprehensive details captured of issues or risks.

Experience & Qualifications

  • BSc or BA degree in Information Systems.
  • 3 -5 years of relevant QA technical experience.
  • 3 – 5 years large enterprise or e-business systems experience.
  • Expertise in database testing in Microsoft SQL Server environments including designing and manipulating test data, validating stored processes, jobs, triggers and replication.
  • ERP system knowledge (Preferred)
  • ISTQB Foundation Level (Must)
  • ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst (Preferred)

Competencies and Skills

  • Strong stakeholder Focus.
  • Able to build, manage and maintain relationships.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Able to make sound decision.
  • Entrepreneurial.
  • Good organization skills.
  • Excellent ability to solve problems.
  • Resilience and able to cope with Pressure and Change.
  • Analytical capability and technical skills, especially SQL, for data querying and interrogation.
  • Team player with a very strong work ethic.
  • Ability to work independently.
  • Coordination and leadership skills.

Working conditions

This role requires an incumbent that will work overtime to meet the team’s deadlines and work in a highly pressurized work environment.

Desired Skills:

  • ERP systems
  • SQL
  • Test Cases
  • Testing

