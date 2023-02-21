Senior Software Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose

Responsible for performing Software Quality Assurance.

Duties and responsibilities

Obtain the functional spec from the Business Analyst and formulate and run test cases.

Planning and estimation of Test Cycles with Business and Project Management.

Planning, Executing and Leading UAT with Business SMEs.

Assist other Software Testers where needed.

Ability to work with Software Developers and discuss technical issues.

Solid Practice of Relational Databases, Structured Query Language, and SQL tools.

Ability to provide input on requirements analysis.

Liaise with SME’s to gain understanding of needs and ensure sign-off.

Generate test cases and run sequencing within the required timeframes and in the correct logical order.

Sign-off for user-acceptance testing within the required criteria.

Provide post-implementation support.

Conduct bug tracking on 3rd party systems and ensure that these are loaded with the risks.

Attend all required meetings.

Conduct needs analysis and identify gaps.

Work collaboratively with SME’s and provide input from IT perspective.

Ability to Report Test Execution Results and progress.

Provide support and assistance for documentation and training materials.

Proactive assistance with operational issues.

Complete daily timesheets for every project.

Comprehensive details captured of issues or risks.

Experience & Qualifications

BSc or BA degree in Information Systems.

3 -5 years of relevant QA technical experience.

3 – 5 years large enterprise or e-business systems experience.

Expertise in database testing in Microsoft SQL Server environments including designing and manipulating test data, validating stored processes, jobs, triggers and replication.

ERP system knowledge (Preferred)

ISTQB Foundation Level (Must)

ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst (Preferred)

Competencies and Skills

Strong stakeholder Focus.

Able to build, manage and maintain relationships.

Excellent communication skills.

Able to make sound decision.

Entrepreneurial.

Good organization skills.

Excellent ability to solve problems.

Resilience and able to cope with Pressure and Change.

Analytical capability and technical skills, especially SQL, for data querying and interrogation.

Team player with a very strong work ethic.

Ability to work independently.

Coordination and leadership skills.

Working conditions

This role requires an incumbent that will work overtime to meet the team’s deadlines and work in a highly pressurized work environment.

