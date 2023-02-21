Senior Web Developer

General Requirements:
- Skill Level: Senior. (Minimum 5 years’ experience)
- Experience working in a professional software development environment.
- Experience with cyber security.
- An understanding of MVC principles and OOP design patterns.
- Experience working with project management technologies such as Jira, Asana, Trello, Active Collab etc.
- Excellent English communication skills (written and verbal).
Tech Stack Requirements:
- Knowledge of the software development process using PHP.
- Practical experience using the Laravel Framework or the ability to learn this MVC framework very quickly (Very Important).
- Fully skilled in Git.
- An understanding of database technologies (MySQL is a must).
- Knowledge of HTML5 and CSS.
- Knowledge of JavaScript/jQuery.
- Basic Linux Server Management Skills (managing cron jobs, changing files using the console etc.).
Bonus Requirements: (not required but would be extremely beneficial)
- Experience with MongoDB.
- Knowledge of testing methods and technologies (e.g., Unit Testing).
- Any Fintech or Crypto experience.
- Any experience with the Blockchain and interacting with it programmatically.
- Any experience working with APIs of various local and international exchanges (e.g. Binance, Luno, VALR etc.).
- An intimate understanding of Arbitrage.
- Experience generating PDFs using TCPDF or other PHP PDF Libraries.
Desired Skills:
- HTML5 and CSS
- cyber security
- OOP design patterns.
- Jira
- Asana
- Trello
- Active Collab
- Git
- (MySQL