Senior Web Developer

Feb 21, 2023

General Requirements:

  • Skill Level: Senior. (Minimum 5 years’ experience)
  • Experience working in a professional software development environment.
  • Experience with cyber security.
  • An understanding of MVC principles and OOP design patterns.
  • Experience working with project management technologies such as Jira, Asana, Trello, Active Collab etc.
  • Excellent English communication skills (written and verbal).

Tech Stack Requirements:

  • Knowledge of the software development process using PHP.
  • Practical experience using the Laravel Framework or the ability to learn this MVC framework very quickly (Very Important).
  • Fully skilled in Git.
  • An understanding of database technologies (MySQL is a must).
  • Knowledge of HTML5 and CSS.
  • Knowledge of JavaScript/jQuery.
  • Basic Linux Server Management Skills (managing cron jobs, changing files using the console etc.).

Bonus Requirements: (not required but would be extremely beneficial)

  • Experience with MongoDB.
  • Knowledge of testing methods and technologies (e.g., Unit Testing).
  • Any Fintech or Crypto experience.
  • Any experience with the Blockchain and interacting with it programmatically.
  • Any experience working with APIs of various local and international exchanges (e.g. Binance, Luno, VALR etc.).
  • An intimate understanding of Arbitrage.
  • Experience generating PDFs using TCPDF or other PHP PDF Libraries.

