Senior Web Developer

General Requirements:

Skill Level: Senior. (Minimum 5 years’ experience)

Experience working in a professional software development environment.

Experience with cyber security.

An understanding of MVC principles and OOP design patterns.

Experience working with project management technologies such as Jira, Asana, Trello, Active Collab etc.

Excellent English communication skills (written and verbal).

Tech Stack Requirements:

Knowledge of the software development process using PHP.

Practical experience using the Laravel Framework or the ability to learn this MVC framework very quickly (Very Important).

Fully skilled in Git.

An understanding of database technologies (MySQL is a must).

Knowledge of HTML5 and CSS.

Knowledge of JavaScript/jQuery.

Basic Linux Server Management Skills (managing cron jobs, changing files using the console etc.).

Bonus Requirements: (not required but would be extremely beneficial)

Experience with MongoDB.

Knowledge of testing methods and technologies (e.g., Unit Testing).

Any Fintech or Crypto experience.

Any experience with the Blockchain and interacting with it programmatically.

Any experience working with APIs of various local and international exchanges (e.g. Binance, Luno, VALR etc.).

An intimate understanding of Arbitrage.

Experience generating PDFs using TCPDF or other PHP PDF Libraries.

