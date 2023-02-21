Service Desk Agent

We are recruiting 2 Service Desk Agents to join our team in Midrand Bellville, Gauteng

Full-time shift worker – 6 days on 4 days off.

The shifts consist of 3 shifts. Morning Shift 7 AM to 3 PM; Afternoon Shift 3 PM to 11 PM; Night Shift 11 PM to 7 AM. The 6 days – 2 Morning shifts 2 Afternoon shifts 2 Night Shifts. Standby shifts 4 days per month

Qualification Required:

Matric



A+ and N+ or Higher

Preferred Qualification:

ITIL v3 or ITIL 4

Experience Required:

Service Desk Experience

Call Centre Experience

Event Management Experience

Incident Management Experience

Multi-tasking skills

Telecommunication experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

Positive attitude required with excellent telephone etiquette

Team player with a good work ethic and attendance record

Self-driven – Get the job done

Strong event management abilities with a customer focused

Requires to perform daily application availability checks and event monitoring tasks

Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.

Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meet targets

Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction, and engagement

Provide proactive system monitoring

To Engage with service providers for follow-ups and feedback on technical queries to ensure efficient and quick turnaround times on tickets logged

Excellent writing skill

Effective communication and feedback to team members/managers/customers.

Display good time keeping practices.

Play a positive role in a team.

Work Environment:

Client-Based

Physical Demands:

Working in a team that works 24x7x365 shifts must have own transport.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

