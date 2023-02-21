Software Architect – Western Cape Somerset West

Software Architect

An industry leading, technology-inspired software company which develops and supports world-class software and services for its partners in the insurance industry is seeking a Software Architect.

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB:

The Software Architect is responsible for the technical architecture of the future state, including identifying the technology to be used and plotting out the technical roadmap to take the company to the ideal future state. The role will focus on identifying technologies and frameworks that are best suited to address technical objectives while aligning with overall business goals. The end goal of the company is the implementation of a SaaS model, and as such the role will be responsible to design and implement cloud computing solutions, including designing the cloud infrastructure, designing the cloud application architecture and designing cloud security architecture.

The role furthermore oversees the best practices and standards of deployment for the company’s software within various client environments, including the infrastructure as well as the coding / configuration standards within the Company’s software. The role supports the CTO to ensure the deployment designs align with the core product team and architecture to ensure a consistent approach to the Company and its architectural plans.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

IT Qualification or extensive IT Technical Development experience (Cloud Architect

Certification will be an advantage)

Advanced Software Development experience (.Net, Javascript, Angular)

Extensive Cloud experience, including on-premises and SaaS cloud deployment models,

migration options, configuration management, automation (Azure, Kubernetes, AWS)

Solid understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle, Software Development

Frameworks, Business Needs Analysis, debugging and support skills

Solid understanding of scaling, load balancing, replication of high-availability and

disaster recovery (DR)and application performance monitoring (APM).

Strong infrastructure and application security knowledge, including available security

products, internal processes for secure implementations, certifications and audits.

Experience with micro-service architecture

SKILLS REQUIRED:

Strong oral and written communication skills

Strong Leadership skills

Strong presentation and facilitation skills with the ability to do internal marketing (“selling” the results of architectural approaches through presentations).

Strong Project Management Skills

Highly analytical with critical thinking skills

Deadline driven with strong time management skills

Thirst for knowledge with a high learning aptitude

Solutions orientated, with strong problem-solving skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a self-managed team

Ability to communicate and market architectural designs and solutions

Resilient, tenacious and adaptable

Software Architecture

Evaluates new technology and makes recommendations on technological solutions

Uses technological assets to help ease use for employees and clients

Consistently evaluates technical efficiency and makes changes as necessary

Overall responsibility for the architectural standards in the organisation and ensuring that all architects adhere to all developments in line with this architecture.

Drives and implements the Quality agenda within the company which is aligned to the architectural roadmaps and standards

Determine and document functional and Non-functional requirements

Component reuse and maintainability

Cross functional and technical management

In collaboration, designs and manages the implementation of the technical roadmap for Ski

Interaction with Product Owners to understand requirements and build designs to facilitate interaction with Client workshops – support cross-functional teams

Oversee progress of development team to ensure consistency with initial design

Provide technical guidance and coaching to developers

Designs to be aligned with overall strategy – Roadmap alignment

Management of work estimates and accuracy

Chair architecture and design workshops – Document proposed solutions

Overview of implementation project escalations

Cloud Management and Design

Establishing best practices for cloud usage within the company.

Identifying, designing and implementing cloud environments to address business needs.

Designing and implementing cloud infrastructure, cloud application architecture and cloud security architecture.

Develops and coordinates cloud architecture across all elements, including application development, identity and access management, network and data management. This would include collaboration with various other stakeholders in the business.

Provide expertise on infrastructure and build-and-release to development teams.

Collaboration with business representatives, development teams and other architects.

Support implementation and adoption of the identified cloud technologies.

Product Architecture

Technical Product Ownership

Perform design, development and support of existing and new products.

Understand product vision and business needs to define product implementation and product architectural solutions.

Develop architectural and design principles to improve performance, capacity, and scalability of product.

Consult business management team to clarify objectives and functional requirements for new or modified products.

Work with domain, product management and product engineering teams in the solution engineering efforts.

Maintain architectural standards that assure product development projects optimally align with business objectives.

Supports the business on all growth and development requirements in existing and new clients.

Ensuring that the architecture of the product remains sound and stable throughout development.

