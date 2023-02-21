Software Developer

We have an exciting opportunity based in Central Johannesburg. Role is hybrid, with two days on-site.

Our client is looking for a Software Developer, with in-depth understanding of databases and integration.

Our client provides cash processing solutions for South Africa’s major four banks.

This is an opportunity to join a growing organisation, with a national footprint, and a track record of over thirty years, delivering quality cash processing solutions for their clients.



If You Have

Experience using Java, (dot)net, Python, PHP and C#

Experience mentoring junior staff

Experience developing cloud applications

Experience developing web based applications

Database Management and integration experience.

Over five years experience as a Software Developer

We Would Love To See Your CV

Please Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

software developer

senior software developer

integration developer

software engineer

cloud engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position