We are looking for an experienced Software Developer for a 12 Month Contract. A Fullstack Developer (senior level) – Both front end (Angular) and API development (.NET Core API development), as well as experience with Devops (Azure) with 3-5 years’ experience.
Requirements
- Experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).
- Solid understanding with API architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g., Web Services (REST & JSON), as well as the related security requirements/models.
- Good experience with integrated system environments.
- Experience with re-use and standardization, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management and tools.
- Debugging and troubleshooting.
- Write well documented and maintainable code.
- Passion for software excellence and be quality driven.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or related field.
- Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs.
- Visual Studio Code, Git, Azure Devops, Sonar Qube, Nexus.
- Strong technical/ software engineering background (hands-on).
- Strong application/software development or programming experience in Angular 9+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.
- Strong technical understanding of Angular framework with regards to subscriptions, promises, pipes, directives, observables, behavior subjects, services, Angular routing.
Desired Skills:
- HTML 5
- Sonar Qube
- Nexus
- Git
- CSS
- Typescript