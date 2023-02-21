Software Developer

We are looking for an experienced Software Developer for a 12 Month Contract. A Fullstack Developer (senior level) – Both front end (Angular) and API development (.NET Core API development), as well as experience with Devops (Azure) with 3-5 years’ experience.

Requirements

Experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).

Solid understanding with API architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g., Web Services (REST & JSON), as well as the related security requirements/models.

Good experience with integrated system environments.

Experience with re-use and standardization, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management and tools.

Debugging and troubleshooting.

Write well documented and maintainable code.

Passion for software excellence and be quality driven.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or related field.

Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs.

Visual Studio Code, Git, Azure Devops, Sonar Qube, Nexus.

Strong technical/ software engineering background (hands-on).

Strong application/software development or programming experience in Angular 9+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.

Strong technical understanding of Angular framework with regards to subscriptions, promises, pipes, directives, observables, behavior subjects, services, Angular routing.

Desired Skills:

HTML 5

Sonar Qube

Nexus

Git

CSS

Typescript

