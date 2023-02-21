Software Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

We have an exciting opportunity based in Central Johannesburg. Role is hybrid, with two days on-site.
Our client is looking for a Software Developer, with in-depth understanding of databases and integration.
Our client provides cash processing solutions for South Africa’s major four banks.
This is an opportunity to join a growing organisation, with a national footprint, and a track record of over thirty years, delivering quality cash processing solutions for their clients.
If You Have
- Experience using Java, (dot)net, Python, PHP and C#
- Experience mentoring junior staff
- Experience developing cloud applications
- Experience developing web based applications
- Database Management and integration experience.
- Over five years experience as a Software Developer
We Would Love To See Your CV
Please Email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- software developer
- senior software developer
- integration developer
- software engineer
- cloud engineer