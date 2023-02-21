Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Feb 21, 2023

We are looking for an experienced Software Developer for a 12 Month Contract. A Fullstack Developer (senior level) – Both front end (Angular) and API development (.NET Core API development), as well as experience with Devops (Azure) with 3-5 years’ experience.
Requirements

  • Experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).
  • Solid understanding with API architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g., Web Services (REST & JSON), as well as the related security requirements/models.
  • Good experience with integrated system environments.
  • Experience with re-use and standardization, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management and tools.
  • Debugging and troubleshooting.
  • Write well documented and maintainable code.
  • Passion for software excellence and be quality driven.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or related field.
  • Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs.
  • Visual Studio Code, Git, Azure Devops, Sonar Qube, Nexus.
  • Strong technical/ software engineering background (hands-on).
  • Strong application/software development or programming experience in Angular 9+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.
  • Strong technical understanding of Angular framework with regards to subscriptions, promises, pipes, directives, observables, behavior subjects, services, Angular routing.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML 5
  • Sonar Qube
  • Nexus
  • Git
  • CSS
  • Typescript

