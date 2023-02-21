Solutions Architect (VOKUS) – Remote (hybrid) – Eastern Cape East London

Description
To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.
Education and Experience:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
- 5+ years’ experience designing and building software applications or At least 6 months of participation in an automotive IT Graduate Development Programme
- Proficiency with Java technologies and enterprise applications
- Experience working on complex software projects
Job Requirements
- Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices
- Java Application Development and Design
- Frameworks – Springboot / Junit
- Programming languages – Java / J2EE
- Scrum Master or Agile Methodology Training
- Development and DevOps Practices (Continuous Integration/ Agile Testing)
- Extensive experience with REST API’s design
- OpenAPI standard 3.x
- Extensive experience with database technologies.
- PostgreSQL, IBM, DB2.
- Extensive experience with build tools and servers: Maven, Apache, Tomcat / Jboss, Jenkins, IBM WebSphere
- Experience with Kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring
- Experience with container orchestration: Docker, Docker swarm
- Experience with Cloud Technologies and design: Deployment and Hosting of Web Services in Cloud (Kubernetes)
- Experience with Message processing and caching mechanism: Kafka, Rabbit, MQ, Redis
- Experience with application monitoring tools: e.g. App Dynamincs
Not essential but would be valuable
- Domain Driven Design Experience
Outputs
Requirements & Solution Design
- Collaborate with various business and IT stakeholders to understand product requirements
- Defining technical requirements, blueprints, designs, and plans for the team to implement based on product requirements
- Implement product, component and interface refactoring and migrations to newer technologies
- Operational support for the application
- Process support for setting up and establishment of connectivity of the system landscape development, testing and production
- Evaluate and recommend tools, technologies and processes to ensure product quality. Provide prototypes and proof of concepts
- Ensure the products adheres to the overall automotive manufacturing design patterns and standards
Team & Technical Leadership
- Act as an overall technical lead for the development process within a DevOps team, including:
- Source code management
- Software architecture / design
- Architecture discussions
- Feature implementation
- Deployment processes and technologies
- Testing Practices and processes
- Design, develop and maintain high performance, reusable and reliable code for REST-services and API’s
- Define and implement the architectural principles, rules and technical frameworks for applications according to automotive manufacturing standards
- Support in resolving technical issues through debugging, research and investigation
- Collaborate with other Architects in the IT Hub to help establish and grow technical processes and practices
Security and Compliance
- Designing for security. Including, Identity and Access Management (IAM), data security, separation of duties (SoD) and applicable security controls
- Designing solutions, which are compliant with legal requirements POPPI Act.) corporate audit requirements
- Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations
Desired Skills:
- Apache Tomcat
- DevOps
- Docker
- J2EE
- Java
- Jenkins
- Kafka