Solutions Architect (VOKUS) – Remote (hybrid)

Description

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

Education and Experience:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

5+ years’ experience designing and building software applications or At least 6 months of participation in an automotive IT Graduate Development Programme

Proficiency with Java technologies and enterprise applications

Experience working on complex software projects

Job Requirements

Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices

Java Application Development and Design

Frameworks – Springboot / Junit

Programming languages – Java / J2EE

Scrum Master or Agile Methodology Training

Development and DevOps Practices (Continuous Integration/ Agile Testing)

Extensive experience with REST API’s design

OpenAPI standard 3.x

Extensive experience with database technologies.

PostgreSQL, IBM, DB2.

Extensive experience with build tools and servers: Maven, Apache, Tomcat / Jboss, Jenkins, IBM WebSphere

Experience with Kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring

Experience with container orchestration: Docker, Docker swarm

Experience with Cloud Technologies and design: Deployment and Hosting of Web Services in Cloud (Kubernetes)

Experience with Message processing and caching mechanism: Kafka, Rabbit, MQ, Redis

Experience with application monitoring tools: e.g. App Dynamincs

Not essential but would be valuable

Domain Driven Design Experience

Outputs

Requirements & Solution Design

Collaborate with various business and IT stakeholders to understand product requirements

Defining technical requirements, blueprints, designs, and plans for the team to implement based on product requirements

Implement product, component and interface refactoring and migrations to newer technologies

Operational support for the application

Process support for setting up and establishment of connectivity of the system landscape development, testing and production

Evaluate and recommend tools, technologies and processes to ensure product quality. Provide prototypes and proof of concepts

Ensure the products adheres to the overall automotive manufacturing design patterns and standards

Team & Technical Leadership

Act as an overall technical lead for the development process within a DevOps team, including:

Source code management

Software architecture / design

Architecture discussions

Feature implementation

Deployment processes and technologies

Testing Practices and processes

Design, develop and maintain high performance, reusable and reliable code for REST-services and API’s

Define and implement the architectural principles, rules and technical frameworks for applications according to automotive manufacturing standards

Support in resolving technical issues through debugging, research and investigation

Collaborate with other Architects in the IT Hub to help establish and grow technical processes and practices

Security and Compliance

Designing for security. Including, Identity and Access Management (IAM), data security, separation of duties (SoD) and applicable security controls

Designing solutions, which are compliant with legal requirements POPPI Act.) corporate audit requirements

Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Desired Skills:

Apache Tomcat

DevOps

Docker

J2EE

Java

Jenkins

Kafka

