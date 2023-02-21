Specialist Systems Administrator/Engineer (3rd Line) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of a Specialist Systems Administrator / Engineer (3rd Line) is sought by a provider of dynamic IT Solutions to join its team. Your core role will be to add value to customers and organisations by provisioning business focused IT solutions, improving efficiencies, service and sales. This will entail ensuring the integration with billing & systems; ensuring critical services/systems are monitored; analysis of recurring incidents on the service desk and Pre and post sales design, implementation & support. The ideal candidate will need a suitable Degree / Diploma with 5+ years’ experience in Systems Administration and Systems Engineering. You will also require working knowledge of the following: Linux, MySQL, DNS, Radius, Asterisk and VoIP, PHP, Perl, Bash, Windows 2008 / Windows 2003, Active Directory, File Services, SUS Services, MS Exchange, TCP/IP, Routing and Switching, Cisco IOS, have an understanding of Raid levels & able to troubleshoot using a packets sniffer.

DUTIES:

Key Accountabilities –

Ensure the integration with billing and systems –

Improve reports for all services versus billing.

The management of internal systems –

Ensure all critical services/systems are monitored.

Proactive response to notifications received regarding the monitoring of alerts – 24/7.

Upgrade systems.

Capacity Planning.

Respond to system errors timeously.

Ensure system security and integrity of data.

To provide proactive support to Customers –

Analyse recurring incidents on the service desk and solve through interaction with Account Manager/Sales.

Pre and post sales, design, implementation and support –

Continual communication with Account Manager/Sales.

Solution design for Account Manager/Sales/Customer.

Responsible for implementation of the sales solution.

Give support regarding queries from the Account Manager/Sales/Customer on request.

Contribute to the Help Desk knowledge base –

Add quality articles relating to Problem Resolution pertaining to new, existing Projects, Types and Sub Types.

1st Level Support –

Log calls.

Assign priority to calls – low, medium, urgent, high, critical.

Resolve calls.

Update system in real time.

Assign to 2nd Level Support if cannot resolve.

Accountable for follow up and quality closure.

Problem Analysis – Identify recurring problems and report in weekly meeting – Alert Management.

Use and update the knowledge base of the system.

2nd Level Support –

Responsible for the calls that 1st Level Support cannot resolve.

Resolve within SLA.

Follow up with customer.

Update system in real time.

Resolve issues relating to monitoring and system alerts.

Assign to 3rd Level Support if cannot resolve.

Use and update the knowledge base of the system.

3rd Level Support –

Responsible for the calls that 2nd Level cannot resolve.

Resolve within SLA.

Update system within real time.

Use and update the knowledge base of the system.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree/Diploma relevant to the position.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years’ experience in Systems Administration and Systems Engineering.

Working knowledge of:

Linux – iptables, Postfix / Sendmail, spamassassin, MySQL, DNS Bind, Radius, Asterisk and VoIP protocols, PHP (interface with MySQL, SOAP API’s Basic Scripting), Perl, Basic knowledge of ansi c, Bash scripting

Windows – Windows 2008/Windows 2003, Active Directory, File Services, SUS Services, MS Exchange [Phone Number Removed];, MS SQL Server, IIS, IAS Server, ISA Server

Networking/Security – TCP/IP, Routing and Switching, Cisco IOS, Traffic analysis and knowledge of Traffic analysis tools, Packet Filtering, Basic understanding of Common Application Protocols, namely, SMTP, HTTP, POP3 etc., Ability to troubleshoot using a packets sniffer, OpenBSD & PF, Understanding of wireless networks with 802.1x, Authentication

Hardware – Basic understanding of latest server technology, Understanding of Raid levels, Understanding of software and hardware Raid, Troubleshooting hardware problems

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical.

Ability to solve problems.

Able to build and maintain business relationships.

Desire to learn and grow within the organisation.

Strong team player.

Ability to work under pressure.

COMMENTS:

