SQL Support – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a SQL Support/Developer to join a hard working, very efficient team working fully remotely in a highly professional international company.

We are only looking for candidates who are looking for a solid career move for the long term. You will be required to do a technical assessment.

This is a fully remote position.

You will support a senior SQL Developer with some software development, writing SQL scripts, reading code, troubleshooting and ensuring that work is completed on time.

Skills Required:

SQL scripting

Ability to write C# code or at least read code

Support

Troubleshooting

Analytical

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

Support

Troubleshoot

Analytical And Problem Solving

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

