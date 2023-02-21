SQL Support – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a SQL Support/Developer to join a hard working, very efficient team working fully remotely in a highly professional international company.
We are only looking for candidates who are looking for a solid career move for the long term. You will be required to do a technical assessment.
This is a fully remote position.
You will support a senior SQL Developer with some software development, writing SQL scripts, reading code, troubleshooting and ensuring that work is completed on time.
Skills Required:
- SQL scripting
- Ability to write C# code or at least read code
- Support
- Troubleshooting
- Analytical
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- Support
- Troubleshoot
- Analytical And Problem Solving
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma