Feb 21, 2023

We are looking for a SQL Support/Developer to join a hard working, very efficient team working fully remotely in a highly professional international company.

We are only looking for candidates who are looking for a solid career move for the long term. You will be required to do a technical assessment.

This is a fully remote position.

You will support a senior SQL Developer with some software development, writing SQL scripts, reading code, troubleshooting and ensuring that work is completed on time.

Skills Required:

  • SQL scripting
  • Ability to write C# code or at least read code
  • Support
  • Troubleshooting
  • Analytical

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • C#
  • Support
  • Troubleshoot
  • Analytical And Problem Solving

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

