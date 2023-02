Technical Business Analyst – Gauteng

We are looking for a Technical Business Analyst with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in Technical Business Analysis across a custom software development environment.

Must have experience in Agile Methodology, UML and SDLC.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid work model – Must be based in Gauteng

Desired Skills:

Agile Methodology

UML

SDLC

