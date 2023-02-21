Technical Business Analyst (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Technical Business Analyst with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in Technical Business Analysis across a custom software development environment.
- Agile Methodology
- UML
- SDLC
Qualification Required:
- Matric – Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma
- A proven ability to work across multiple project teams at a given time.
- Demonstrated ability of high levels of communication skills – both verbally and written.
- Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills.
- Consult to various clients, and their stakeholders, to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a Consultant on the projects or applications.
- Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.
- With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)
- Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.
- Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.
- Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.
- A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.
- Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.
12 Months Contract
Hybrid work model – Must be based in Gauteng
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML