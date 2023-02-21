Technical Business Analyst (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Technical Business Analyst with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in Technical Business Analysis across a custom software development environment.

Agile Methodology

UML

SDLC

Qualification Required:

Matric – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

A proven ability to work across multiple project teams at a given time.

Demonstrated ability of high levels of communication skills – both verbally and written.

Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills.

Consult to various clients, and their stakeholders, to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a Consultant on the projects or applications.

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid work model – Must be based in Gauteng

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

