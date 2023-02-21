Technical Business Analyst (Hybrid)

Feb 21, 2023

We are looking for a Technical Business Analyst with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in Technical Business Analysis across a custom software development environment.

  • Agile Methodology

  • UML

  • SDLC

Qualification Required:

  • Matric – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

  • A proven ability to work across multiple project teams at a given time.

  • Demonstrated ability of high levels of communication skills – both verbally and written.

  • Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills.

  • Consult to various clients, and their stakeholders, to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.

  • Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a Consultant on the projects or applications.

  • Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

  • With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)

  • Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

  • Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

  • Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

  • A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

12 Months Contract
Hybrid work model – Must be based in Gauteng

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

