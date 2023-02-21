UI UX Designer – Gauteng Midrand

JOB PURPOSE:

Design user interface and the visual and user-experience elements of digitalproducts through research, testing and iteration. Translate high-levelrequirements into interactive designs, and transform them into attractive,intuitive, and functional user interfaces.

EDUCATION:

General Education

Matric / Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential);

A relevant design related qualification (degree / diploma / certificate)(Essential)

EXPERIENCE:

General Experience

3 or more years UX/UI design experience (Essential);

Experience in theFinancial Services industry (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

ui ux

Learn more/Apply for this position