Anker Innovations appoints Premium Brand Distributors

Anker Innovations has signed Premium Brand Distributors to be its official partner in South Africa.

Under the agreement, the distributor will be responsible for the growth of two brands under the eufy umbrella – eufy Security and eufy Appliances – in addition to the Anker PowerHouse within the country.

“Expanding the presence of eufy Security, eufy Appliances and Anker PowerHouse in South Africa and throughout the continent is one of our top priorities and Premium Brand Distributors is the ideal partner to help us achieve that goal,” says Faraz Mehdi, GM of Anker Innovations Middle East, Africa and South Asia. “With their experience, drive, and reach throughout the Sub-Saharan region, we’re excited for the accelerated growth with this partnership.”

Grant Norton, CEO of Premium Brand Distributors, comments: “Working with Anker Innovations has been one of our key objectives this year as we appreciate their disruptive go-to-market model and cutting-edge technologies – mainly with eufy Security, eufy Appliances and Anker Charging – as both relevant and essential to our channel strategy.

“We are consistently working towards enhancing our offerings by complementing our brand portfolio with world renowned brands and manufacturers. Anker has an incredible history and continues to achieve remarkable growth.

“There is no question that they are successfully challenging the home appliance and home entertainment industries, quarter after quarter and is therefore the partnership that has drawn our attention, interest and investment.”