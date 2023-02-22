Business Analyst

We are recruiting Business Analysts with Asset Management experience!

The role involves understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process, modelling, validating and translating it into business requirement specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution. The business analyst will be expected to use their in-depth experience and expertise in business analysis to achieve quality outputs in content, methodology and analysis deliverables.

Responsibilities

Working with the business to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes by performing: – Business requirements analysis – Business Process Analysis (when necessary) – Feasibility and Needs Analysis (when necessary) – Due Diligence and GAP analysis (when necessary)

Gather and interpret requirements from the business.

Prepare the requirements specifications.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Ensure that the affected teams can interpret your documented requirements.

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful outputs.

Participate in the solution design process where necessary.

Analyse and decompose relevant business processes.

Define the success criteria for solution testing.

Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification.

Assist (when necessary) with systems testing.

Behavioural skills

An excellent communicator who has the ability to communicate, both written and verbal, at all levels including at the senior and executive level.

Well-versed in managing senior stakeholders’ expectations

Ability in multi-tasking and managing several BA deliveries simultaneously i.e. working on multiple projects at the same time

Strong attention to detail

Self-starter, able to show initiative and work with minimal guidance

Capacity to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Solution orientated, passionate and energetic

Pro-active, innovative and creative thinker who has the ability to think outside the box

Desired Skills:

finance

business analysis

asset management

Learn more/Apply for this position