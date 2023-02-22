Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 22, 2023

We are recruiting Business Analysts with Asset Management experience!

The role involves understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process, modelling, validating and translating it into business requirement specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution. The business analyst will be expected to use their in-depth experience and expertise in business analysis to achieve quality outputs in content, methodology and analysis deliverables.
Responsibilities

  • Working with the business to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes by performing: – Business requirements analysis – Business Process Analysis (when necessary) – Feasibility and Needs Analysis (when necessary) – Due Diligence and GAP analysis (when necessary)
  • Gather and interpret requirements from the business.
  • Prepare the requirements specifications.
  • Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
  • Ensure that the affected teams can interpret your documented requirements.
  • Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful outputs.
  • Participate in the solution design process where necessary.
  • Analyse and decompose relevant business processes.
  • Define the success criteria for solution testing.
  • Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification.
  • Assist (when necessary) with systems testing.

Behavioural skills

  • An excellent communicator who has the ability to communicate, both written and verbal, at all levels including at the senior and executive level.
  • Well-versed in managing senior stakeholders’ expectations
  • Ability in multi-tasking and managing several BA deliveries simultaneously i.e. working on multiple projects at the same time
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Self-starter, able to show initiative and work with minimal guidance
  • Capacity to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Solution orientated, passionate and energetic
  • Pro-active, innovative and creative thinker who has the ability to think outside the box

Desired Skills:

  • finance
  • business analysis
  • asset management

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *