Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is a leading global Asset Management company has an exciting permanent position for an analytical and results driven team player.

The role will entail enabling the conversion of data into strategic enablers for our clients and their customers. The successful candidate will be responsible for facilitating the business in its pursuit of being a market leader in the application of data science application.

The key purpose of this role is to use big data, predictive analytics and up to date AI techniques to enable business objectives and outcomes

Desired Skills:

R

Python

SQL

AI

machine learning

big data

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position