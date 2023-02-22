HR Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

The role is aimed at employing a specialized HR Business Analyst to compile business processes and system
requirements as part of the Separation Programme for a fixed term period of 6 months.
The HR Business Analyst will be required to co-ordinate working sessions and compile and consolidate feedback from such sessions to the Process Lead
Performance & Delivery
- Collaborate with the HR and Payroll teams across the HR structure to effectively document the HR business processes.
- Facilitates effective HR and Payroll processes by eliciting, analysing, validating, and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements.
- Ensures adherence of models to process framework.
- Review HR and Payroll process logic and highlights logical errors in the process flows and in process interfaces.
- Organising, attending, and participating in stakeholder meetings and working sessions
- Documenting and following up on actions and decisions from meetings and working sessions
- Preparing presentations for meetings and working sessions
- Assess project risks and issues and provide direction/solutions where applicable to ensure BRS is delivered.
- Ensure stakeholder views are managed towards the best solution and escalate challenges/blockers experienced.
- Chair and facilitate meetings and working sessions where appropriate and distribute minutes to stakeholders.
Accurately track and report progress to the senior stakeholders (Business Owner, Process Lead, PM, HR Stakeholders)
People & Teams
- Manage relationships with key internal and external stakeholders, understand and deliver on their needs, and identify and resolve issues timeously.
- Demonstrate behaviour in line with the client’s resources’ values, and standards, and control maintenance a professional workplace across all sites.
- Participate as an effective team member and work collaboratively with leaders, peers, and others to achieve business goals.
- Contribute to the broader business by working with other leaders and teams in such a way that it optimises the overall business results.
- Support HR team with relevant administrative project activities.
Safety, Health & Environment
- Demonstrate behaviours in line with health, safety, and environmental standards.
Participate in relevant safety audits, inspections and observations, and address issues as part of demonstrating safety leadership
QUALIFICATIONS AND EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelors’ Degree in HR, Commerce, or a related field (NQF level 7)
KNOWLEDGE
Experience
- Minimum of 5 years of operational experience in an HR and Payroll CoE environment with exposure to business process modelling
- O365 literate (Excel, PowerPoint, Visio, MS Teams)
- Advantageous: Experience in the use of SAP Success Factors, SAP S/4 HANA Payroll & Time and Smartsheet
Business Process Mapping
- Advanced knowledge of HR, Time & Payroll business processes
- Advanced knowledge of business process mapping methodologies
- Advanced knowledge of compiling business process requirements for ERP implementation
- Proficient knowledge of ERP and related systems such as Time Management systems
Management
- Proficient knowledge of stakeholder management
Compliance
- Proficient knowledge of HR, Time & Payroll legislation
Desired Skills:
- Process Mapping
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process Mapping
- Time Management systems
- EPR
- S/4 HANA
- SAP HCM
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree