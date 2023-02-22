HR Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

The role is aimed at employing a specialized HR Business Analyst to compile business processes and system

requirements as part of the Separation Programme for a fixed term period of 6 months.

The HR Business Analyst will be required to co-ordinate working sessions and compile and consolidate feedback from such sessions to the Process Lead

Performance & Delivery

Collaborate with the HR and Payroll teams across the HR structure to effectively document the HR business processes.

Facilitates effective HR and Payroll processes by eliciting, analysing, validating, and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements.

Ensures adherence of models to process framework.

Review HR and Payroll process logic and highlights logical errors in the process flows and in process interfaces.

Organising, attending, and participating in stakeholder meetings and working sessions

Documenting and following up on actions and decisions from meetings and working sessions

Preparing presentations for meetings and working sessions

Assess project risks and issues and provide direction/solutions where applicable to ensure BRS is delivered.

Ensure stakeholder views are managed towards the best solution and escalate challenges/blockers experienced.

Chair and facilitate meetings and working sessions where appropriate and distribute minutes to stakeholders.

Accurately track and report progress to the senior stakeholders (Business Owner, Process Lead, PM, HR Stakeholders)

People & Teams

Manage relationships with key internal and external stakeholders, understand and deliver on their needs, and identify and resolve issues timeously.

Demonstrate behaviour in line with the client’s resources’ values, and standards, and control maintenance a professional workplace across all sites.

Participate as an effective team member and work collaboratively with leaders, peers, and others to achieve business goals.

Contribute to the broader business by working with other leaders and teams in such a way that it optimises the overall business results.

Support HR team with relevant administrative project activities.

Safety, Health & Environment

Demonstrate behaviours in line with health, safety, and environmental standards.

Participate in relevant safety audits, inspections and observations, and address issues as part of demonstrating safety leadership

QUALIFICATIONS AND EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

Bachelors’ Degree in HR, Commerce, or a related field (NQF level 7)

KNOWLEDGE

Experience

Minimum of 5 years of operational experience in an HR and Payroll CoE environment with exposure to business process modelling

O365 literate (Excel, PowerPoint, Visio, MS Teams)

Advantageous: Experience in the use of SAP Success Factors, SAP S/4 HANA Payroll & Time and Smartsheet

Business Process Mapping

Advanced knowledge of HR, Time & Payroll business processes

Advanced knowledge of business process mapping methodologies

Advanced knowledge of compiling business process requirements for ERP implementation

Proficient knowledge of ERP and related systems such as Time Management systems

Management

Proficient knowledge of stakeholder management

Compliance

Proficient knowledge of HR, Time & Payroll legislation

Desired Skills:

Process Mapping

Business Process Analysis

Business Process Mapping

Time Management systems

EPR

S/4 HANA

SAP HCM

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position