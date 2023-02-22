Integrated payments threaten card dominance

A new study from Juniper Research has found that the global revenue from embedded payments for embedded finance vendors will reach $59-billion in 2027, from $32-billion in 2023; representing growth of 84%.

The report, Embedded Finance: Key Trends, Segment Analysis & Market Forecasts 2022-2027, predicts growth of integrated payments will erode the dominance of cards within e-commerce. This will be driven by rising consumer enthusiasm for alternative payment methods; creating a sizeable revenue opportunity for embedded finance vendors.

Embedded payments are where payment processing functionalities are embedded into the checkout process on a website, including alternative payment methods such as one-click checkout buttons via digital wallets or Open Banking payment rails.

The research identified the simplicity that one-click payments allow as critical to providing a strong user experience. Yet, this simplicity is under threat from the integration of too many payment options; creating a cluttered checkout process.

Research co-author Nick Maynard explains: “In order to rein in the expansion of different payment options at checkout, merchants looking to enhance their checkout process must focus on the most popular and lowest-cost-to-merchant options to drive their success. Focusing on instant payments linked channels will lower costs significantly compared to card payments, and must be considered a top priority for merchants.”

The research also forecasts that, by 2027, 35% of embedded payments’ revenue will be from the B2B segment. B2B payments have seen less implementation of new payment types to date, with complex accounts payable and receivable processes creating a difficult ecosystem to manage.

However, this lack of development means that the B2B market is a comparatively underserved market, and must be a clear priority for embedded finance players as the market grows.

Embedded finance vendors must focus on bolstering payment integration with key B2B access channels, such as B2B e-commerce marketplaces and accounting software, to maximise their appeal in this high-potential market.