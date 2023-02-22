IT SUPPORT TECHNICIAN at HR Options

Your Matric, A+ and N+, Relevant IT Diploma or Certificate (Microsoft Certification Preferred) as well as minimum of 5 years’ working experience in Microsoft 365 Environment and Microsoft Azure Environment will enable you to:

Procedures:

Implement instructions or requests in line with company procedures

Support implementation of projects in line with company procedures

Continuously update information in the assigned ticketing system

Create and continuously update site documentation

Fault tracking and reporting

Regular feedback to internal stakeholders and line manager

Educate employees regarding IT matters and Group policies, processes and standards

Processes:

Facilitate support function in line with support and ticketing process

Implement support in line with agreed service levels

Educate employees about and enforce support and ticketing process

Communication during the fault resolution process

Technology:

End user support for all company services and infrastructure

Identify any shortcomings and opportunities to improve infrastructure

Identify and communicate any recurring problems

Oversee technological infrastructure (networks and computer systems)

Full working knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel and Outlook

Financial:

Support to IT Systems Administrator or IT Operations Manager

On instruction – Provide cost information for any remedial actions proposed

On Instruction – Facilitation of procurement in line with company finance processes.

Desired Skills:

IT support

A+ and N+

Microsoft 365

Learn more/Apply for this position