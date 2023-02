Java Developer / Engineer

Calling all Java Developers/Engineers

Long term contract opportunities, home/office rotation schedule

Do you have Experience in

Java

Kubernetes

Docker

AWS

Jenkins

Are you looking for an opportunity of a lifetime?

Do you want to work for the Biggest IT company in South Africa?

Work with the most advanced Technologies available in SA?

Get the opportunity to earn a decent salary.

Desired Skills:

java

developer

engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position