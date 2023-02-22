Manager – Infrastructure Architecture and Engineering (Financial Services) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Manager – Infrastructure, Architecture and Engineering (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Position Overview:

A leading top tier financial services concern has an exciting new opportunity available for an experienced Manager – Infrastructure, Architecture and Engineering in their Business Solutions and Technology Department.

The main purpose of this position is to provide leadership in the development and operational implementation of infrastructure strategies and plans for the design and ongoing evolution of the enterprise infrastructure architecture in support of the long-term vision of the firm’s Group’s information technology (IT) strategy and objectives.

Key Performance Areas:

Design, manage and implement short- and long-term strategy.

Develop, document, and manage the implementation of best practices.

Develop the as-is and to to-be architectures with associated roadmaps.

Champion, drive and implement architecture agendas, priorities, and initiatives to support Group’s IT strategy.

Manage the provision of specialised infrastructure services.

Research and recommend architectural solutions.

Be responsible for talent and succession management.

Build and manage key stakeholder relationships.

Identify, mitigate, and manage risks related to the infrastructure environment.

Collaborate and align with third-party infrastructure service providers.

Provide input into resource planning, cost estimation, budget development and cost control.

To be considered for this position, one must have:

A completed Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems (NQF 7) or an equivalent qualification.

A certification in TOGAF, ITIL and COBIT.

A minimum of 8 to 10 years’ experience in Infrastructure, Architecture and Engineering in their Business Solutions and Technology Department.

Engineering, managerial, technical and project management skills.

Experience and skills in modern infrastructure architectures and engineering functions.

Hands-on practical experience in infrastructure engineering and architecture.

Knowledge and experience in documenting infrastructure architectures.

