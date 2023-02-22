MTN SA appoints new tech leaders

MTN SA has announced the appointment of Rami Farah to the position of executive for network and Nomthi Nelwamondo as executive for information technology (IT).

Farah joined MTN SA on 1 January 2023 from MTN Iran, while Nelwamondo’s appointment is effective from 1 May 2023.

“We have faced some of the most challenging and rewarding times in the telecoms industry over the past three years. In the ‘new normal’, innovation and creativity must be prioritised to ensure continuity and growth. For us, these appointments are critical for the business as we work to tirelessly deliver for our subscribers and stakeholders,” says MTN SA CEO, Charles Molapisi.

“Rami and Nomthi are both experienced leaders with a passion for technology. They bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the business that will enable them to lead fit-for-purpose technology strategies in the pursuit of our ambition to lead digital solutions for Africa.”

Farah’s telco experience spans more than 22 years, a majority of which was at MTN, having served as chief technology officer in multiple locations including MTN Liberia, MTN Rwanda, MTN Uganda and most recently MTN Iran. Farah’s technology roles in other companies include Spacetel, Syria-94, Inteltec, S.A.R.L and Lonestar Communications Corporation, and he holds a Master’s degree in Telecommunication from Aristotle University.

Nelwamondo brings more than 21 years’ experience to MTN SA, with expertise gained through exposure to IT, network and commercial operational roles within the telecommunication and insurance industries. Nelwamondo, who holds an international Honors degree in Software Engineering from Malaysia, a Master’s degree in Information Technology from the University of Pretoria, and a second Master’s degree in Business Leadership (MBL) from the University of South Africa, started her career at Telkom and has held various leadership roles in the industry, including CIO of Liquid Telecom South Africa. Nelwamondo joins MTN SA from Assupol Holdings where she served in the role of CIO.