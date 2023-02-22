Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the IT Industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Project Manager.
An awesome career opportunity awaits!
Requirements:
- 5 Years’ experience in the same or a similar role.
- Relevant tertiary education or certifications.
- Experience in project managing for acquisitions or mergers.
- Project management qualification.
- Strong problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communications skills.
- Organised and diligent person.
- Strong negotiation and conflict management skills
- Experience in working in an IT environment will be an advantage.
Responsibilities:
- Provide centralized governance and coordination to keep the teams involved in the integration on track.
- Provide status updates on key activities, achievements, and issues to be escalated.
- Provide clarity on the scope and goals.
- Oversee governance, transparency, traceability, templates, standard processes, and procedures.
- Break down tasks into individual projects, representing the key internal and external activities.
- Set up a schedule of all projects, key dependencies and critical path identified.
- Ensure that project goals are being met and identifying issues that need to be addressed.
- Scheduling and setting up of meetings between relevant parties and managing outcomes during meetings.
- Allocation of resources.
- Managing budgets.
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Reporting
- Management
- Planning
- Budgeting