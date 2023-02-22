Senior Business Analyst

Description

To extract, define, structure and transform user requirements and associated business processes into a business system representation (business solution model) to support the design, development and qualification of solution systems. Solution systems are typically deployed in existing operational environments and more than often, in a system-of-systems context. To this end, models are required to clearly contextualize solutions in these wider external environments.

Requirements Engineering

Direct the course of information elicitation events with stakeholders in an unstructured, semi-structured and formally structured manner.

Extract functional requirements by preparing and applying information elicitation techniques and tools such as surveys, questionnaires, interviews and requirement workshops.

Model business processes, data, rules and messages underlying the intended functional behavior in order to create a representation of the system to be constructed. This includes all interfaces with other existing or future external business systems.

Determine impact of changed requirements in a given business process environment and identify the change management issues and activities associated with requirement changes.

Model new or changed requirements, business processes, and messages into an existing business model.

Liaise with system engineers/architects on specific operational aspects (e.g., performance, exception management, business continuity) that have impact on system behaviors.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management. Creating and maintaining accurate solution and process design documentation that meets the requirements of operational teams and the needs of the delivery team.

Ability to make presentations regarding new functionality or system enhancements to the project team.

Understanding how integration components work regarding transactional messages that flows between different systems.

Team player, must willing to work extra hours if and when required.

Qualification support

Represent client requirements throughout all phases of SDLC.

Verify the lineage between the business case, the business requirement statements and the implemented solution.

Actively collaborate with Test analysts to establish the qualification baselines to drive their test designs.

Support test designs by giving guidance on priorities and share insights on end-to-end business scenarios for optimal test coverage.

Collaborate with test analysts to mature requirement verification traceability methods.

Pre-sales Support

Support marketing/sales initiatives in new or existing client environments by way of presentations and interviews with client representatives.

Develop business solution proposals.

Identify business opportunities in existing client environment.

Estimate business analysis work content for new initiatives.

Where required, develop value proposition or business case for a proposed solution.

Desired Skills:

knowledge of UML

Sparx Enterprise Architect

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Minimum Requirements

– Tertiary qualification in Commerce or Information Sciences.

– Six years’ experience in the functional design and qualification of large-scale business solutions in a transaction based and message rich business systems environment.

– Thorough understanding of SDLC and the role of the business analyst in it, from inception through to transition into the target operational environment.

– Good working knowledge of UML. Experience with Sparx Enterprise Architect would be an advantage.

Personal Profile

– Analytical, problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

– Excellent general communication skills (presentation, written, verbal).

– Ability to communicate with audiences at various levels including end-users, managers, testers, members of the development team.

– Self-starter with situational and thought leadership skills to lead or facilitate interactions with client representatives.

– Quick learner capable of incorporating new or changed business requirements or processes into unfamiliar existing business models.

– Work in a multidisciplinary team.

