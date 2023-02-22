Senior Business Analyst

Description
To extract, define, structure and transform user requirements and associated business processes into a business system representation (business solution model) to support the design, development and qualification of solution systems. Solution systems are typically deployed in existing operational environments and more than often, in a system-of-systems context. To this end, models are required to clearly contextualize solutions in these wider external environments.
Requirements Engineering
- Direct the course of information elicitation events with stakeholders in an unstructured, semi-structured and formally structured manner.
- Extract functional requirements by preparing and applying information elicitation techniques and tools such as surveys, questionnaires, interviews and requirement workshops.
- Model business processes, data, rules and messages underlying the intended functional behavior in order to create a representation of the system to be constructed. This includes all interfaces with other existing or future external business systems.
- Determine impact of changed requirements in a given business process environment and identify the change management issues and activities associated with requirement changes.
- Model new or changed requirements, business processes, and messages into an existing business model.
- Liaise with system engineers/architects on specific operational aspects (e.g., performance, exception management, business continuity) that have impact on system behaviors.
- Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management. Creating and maintaining accurate solution and process design documentation that meets the requirements of operational teams and the needs of the delivery team.
- Ability to make presentations regarding new functionality or system enhancements to the project team.
- Understanding how integration components work regarding transactional messages that flows between different systems.
- Team player, must willing to work extra hours if and when required.
Qualification support
- Represent client requirements throughout all phases of SDLC.
- Verify the lineage between the business case, the business requirement statements and the implemented solution.
- Actively collaborate with Test analysts to establish the qualification baselines to drive their test designs.
- Support test designs by giving guidance on priorities and share insights on end-to-end business scenarios for optimal test coverage.
- Collaborate with test analysts to mature requirement verification traceability methods.
Pre-sales Support
- Support marketing/sales initiatives in new or existing client environments by way of presentations and interviews with client representatives.
- Develop business solution proposals.
- Identify business opportunities in existing client environment.
- Estimate business analysis work content for new initiatives.
- Where required, develop value proposition or business case for a proposed solution.
Desired Skills:
- knowledge of UML
- Sparx Enterprise Architect
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Minimum Requirements
– Tertiary qualification in Commerce or Information Sciences.
– Six years’ experience in the functional design and qualification of large-scale business solutions in a transaction based and message rich business systems environment.
– Thorough understanding of SDLC and the role of the business analyst in it, from inception through to transition into the target operational environment.
– Good working knowledge of UML. Experience with Sparx Enterprise Architect would be an advantage.
Personal Profile
– Analytical, problem-solving and critical thinking skills.
– Excellent general communication skills (presentation, written, verbal).
– Ability to communicate with audiences at various levels including end-users, managers, testers, members of the development team.
– Self-starter with situational and thought leadership skills to lead or facilitate interactions with client representatives.
– Quick learner capable of incorporating new or changed business requirements or processes into unfamiliar existing business models.
– Work in a multidisciplinary team.