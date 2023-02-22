Senior Java Developer – Sandton – up to R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A market leader in trust-based digital transformation with clients in the insurance and financial industry, specializing in, but not limited to, electronic forms, electronic signatures, digital signatures, and workflow solutions, is currently on the lookout for a ROCKSTAR Senior Java Developer with at least 6 years Java experience.

The successful person will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing Java applications to support business requirements as well as following approved life cycle methodologies, creating design documents, writing code, and performing unit and functional testing of software.

Requirements:

Microservices

Zookeeper

Kafka

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP)

REST (JSON)

The reference Number for this position is MK53269 which is a 12-month Contract position based at their client in Sandton offering a contract rate negotiable between R450 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

SQL

REST

Junit

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

