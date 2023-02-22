Service Support Engineer at TENET – Western Cape Wynberg

This is a support position, reporting to TENET’s Service Support Manager. The incumbent will, among other things:

Interface effectively and consistently with service desks or other SOCs/NOCs in logging incidents and faults.

Manage incidents and meet SLAs through an ITIL-aligned service desk management system;

Monitor network performance and integrity and remedy issues timeously;

Direct queries/requests to relevant departments and keep the ticket updated with progress;

Manage aspects of the provisioning process where required, including equipment configuration, delivery, installation, testing and handover;

Assist with ad-hoc NREN (National Research and Education Network) requests and co-ordinate faulty equipment replacements;

Investigate IRIS queries – proactive observations or reported by clients;

Communicate meaningfully and professionally with providers, customers and internally when required.

To be considered for shortlisting, applicants must have:

Technical network certificate (CCNA or similar) or working towards one.

Two (2) years’ network troubleshooting.

Knowledge of common network design characteristics such as the access/distribution/core model, the OSI model, L2 VLANs/ MPLS L2 VPNs, L3 MPLS VRFs/VPNs, and IPv4 Subnetting.

Understanding and operational experience of TCP/IP network diagnostics, with knowledge of physical connectivity, devices, fibre and the building blocks that comprise an end-to-end link.

Desired:

Five (5) years’ network troubleshooting experience

ITIL Foundation

Client service experience

Service desk or call centre experience

Closing date for applications: 6 March 2023.

Closing date for applications: 6 March 2023.

This is a two (2) year contract appointment with effect from 15 March 2023 or as soon as possible thereafter. The salary will be consistent with market norms and TENET’s remuneration framework. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified of the outcome of the recruitment. TENET reserves the right not to make an appointment.

TENET is committed to the principles of employment equity and transformation.

Desired Skills:

Network Troubleshooting

TCP/IP network diagnostics

– ITIL Foundation

Client Service

Service desk

About The Employer:

TENET is a non-profit company created and controlled primarily by the public universities and research councils of South Africa, delivering Internet and related services to the research and higher education community in South Africa. TENET co-builds and operates the South African National Research and Education Network under the terms of a collaboration agreement with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. TENET’s network engineering and operations functions are the foundation of its service platform.

